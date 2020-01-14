Amazon Strikes First-Look TV Deal With Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment & Sets Mystery Drama ‘Outer Range’

Amazon has struck a first-look television deal with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

The streamer is also working with the company, including Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, on mystery drama Outer Range, which was created by playwright Brian Watkins. Pitt, Gardner and Kleiner will serve as exec producers on the drama, which is the story of a rancher fighting for his land who discovers a mystery lurking at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.

The announcement was made by Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke at the Winter TCA Press tour.

Plan B is currently producing Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel. The story centers on young Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia who learns about the Underground Railroad from Caesar (Aaron Pierre), a recent arrival from Virginia; both decide to escape. The show is set to air later this year.

Plan B is also working with Amazon on Paper Girls, a drama based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel. The project, which has received a series commitment, hails from Legendary Television and Plan B (12 Years A Slave, Moonlight).

Salke said, “We developed a close relationship with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, while working on the feature film Beautiful Boy and limited series The Underground Railroad. Brad Pitt, Dede and Jeremy share our high bar for original, elevated and socially relevant content.”