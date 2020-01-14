Amazon Strikes First-Look Deal With Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment

Amazon has struck a first-look deal with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

The streamer is also working with the company, including Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, on drama Outer Range, which was created by playwright Brian Watkins.

The announcement was made by Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke.

Plan B is currently producing Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel. The story centers on young Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia who learns about the Underground Railroad from Caesar (Aaron Pierre), a recent arrival from Virginia; both decide to escape. The show is set to air later this year.