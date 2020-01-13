Amazon Orders Film On German Soccer Legend Bastian Schweinsteiger

World Cup-winning German soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger is to be the subject of a new Amazon documentary.

Made by German production company Barefoot Films and produced by Til Schweiger, the film will chart Schweinsteiger’s glittering career, which peaked with lifting the World Cup in 2014.

Schweinsteiger played for Bayern Munich, Manchester United and ended his career at Chicago Fire, where he made 85 appearances. As well as following his on-field exploits, the film will have access to his life away from the pitch.

“With this documentary, that is exclusively available on Prime Video, great cinema meets great football,” said Christoph Schneider, managing director of Prime Video Germany.

The film will stream in Germany, Austria and Switzerland this year. It is the latest in a long line of Amazon sport documentaries, including All Or Nothing: Manchester City and Andy Murray: Resurfacing.