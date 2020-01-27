Amazon Announces ‘Herself’ Deal: Sundance

Clare Dunne and Molly McCann appear in Herself by Phyllida Lloyd, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.E. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

BREAKING: Amazon Studios announced wide it has acquired North American rights to Herself, directed by Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!, The Iron Lady). The inspirational story about hope, perseverance and community world premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. Amazon Studios is planning a theatrical release later this year.

This becomes the second deal tonight, as Searchlight Pictures is closing a whopping worldwide deal on The Night House.

Single-mother Sandra escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in temporary accommodations. After months of struggling with the welfare and housing systems, she comes upon the idea of self-building an affordable home. With the help of a collective of friends and neighbors who lend their support, Sandra rebuilds their lives from the ground up. Clare Dunne stars with Harriet Walker and Conleth Hill.