Amazon Announces ‘Herself’ Deal: Sundance

BREAKING: Amazon Studios announced wide it has acquired North American rights to Herself, directed by Phyllida Lloyd (Mamma Mia!, The Iron Lady). The inspirational story about hope, perseverance and community world premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. Amazon Studios is planning a theatrical release later this year.
This becomes the second deal tonight, as Searchlight Pictures is closing a whopping worldwide deal on The Night House.
Single-mother Sandra escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in temporary accommodations. After months of struggling with the welfare and housing systems, she comes upon the idea of self-building an affordable home. With the help of a collective of friends and neighbors who lend their support, Sandra rebuilds their lives from the ground up. Clare Dunne stars with Harriet Walker and Conleth Hill.
