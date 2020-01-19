Amazing Stories is coming to Apple TV+ on March 6.

A reimagining of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s anthology series, this new version is being developed by Universal TV and Amblin Television.

Apple released a first look photo from the series today at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The image offers a glimpse of an upcoming episode titled “The Rift,” directed by Mark Mylod and starring Kerry Lynn Bishe, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield.

Talent on additional episodes includes Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, and Robert Forster in his final role before passing away last October.

The series is executive produced by Spielberg, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman. Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz serve as showrunners.

“Amazing Stories is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn’t be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages on Apple TV+,” said Matt Cherniss, head of development for Apple TV+

Added Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-presidents of Amblin Television: “We’re honored to bring a new anthology of Amazing Stories to audiences on Apple TV+, which serves as the perfect platform for us to deliver the emotionally engaging, wondrous tales that families can enjoy and experience together.”

Amazing Stories will make its global debut on Friday, March 6, on Apple TV+.