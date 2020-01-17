‘Amari And The Night Brothers’: Azia Squire Adapting B.B. Alston Novel At Universal For ‘Black-ish’s Marsai Martin

EXCLUSIVE: Azia Squire has been tapped to adapt B.B. Alston’s unpublished Balzer+Bray novel Amari and the Night Brothers at Universal Pictures, a feature project that Black-ish actress Marsai Martin will star in and produce.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the project also drew the attention of Don Cheadle who is producing with Mika Pryce of Radicle Act Productions as well as Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films (The Aeronauts, Beauty and the Beast, Wonder), and Josh Martin and Prince Baggett for Marsai Martin’s Genius Productions.

Squire’s recent credits include BET’s Boomerang and Sister, which was recently featured on the 2019 Black List. She is also writing Return of The Rocketeer for Disney+. Sister centers around a queer black woman following her mother’s sudden passing. She returns to her southern town to assist her estranged sister plan the funeral. Her trip takes a turn when sleep deprivation manifests visions of her deceased mother. Squire is represented by Writ Large.

Balzer + Bray, is an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, and will publish Amari and the Night Brothers in January 2021.

Universal SVP of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Christine Sun are overseeing Amari for Universal.