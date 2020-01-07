Amanda Seales Joins ‘The Real’ As Permanent Co-Host

Amanda Seales has been upped from guest co-host to permanent co-host of The Real. Co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley announced her new gig today on the Daytime Emmy-nominated syndicated talk show. You can watch a clip below.

Seales, who has guest co-hosted the show throughout this season, is known for her role as Tiffany DuBois on HBO’s Insecure and her debut stand-up special, I Be Knowin’. She is also the creator/host of the live music + game show, Smart Funny & Black and hosts weekly podcast, Small Doses.

“Amanda is an excellent addition to our award-winning team at The Real,” said Donna Redier Linsk, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Telepictures. “Her unique voice at the table will add new dimensions to the conversation, and with the continued support of our partners at Fox, will guarantee a bright future for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to have Amanda join The Real! She brings a fresh voice to the table and we are lucky to have her,” said Executive Producer Rachel Miskowiec. “We look forward to continuing our growth in 2020 and beyond.”

“I’m looking forward to joining these four fabulous women in exciting and intellectual conversations that keep our audience laughing, learning, and living their best lives!” Seales said.



The Real is in its sixth season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce.