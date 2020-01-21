‘Altered Carbon’: Netflix Sets Release Date For Season 2 Of Sci-Fi Series

The ambitious sci-fi series Altered Carbon will return Feb, 27 when Netflix releases the eight episodes of its Season 2 storyline.

The second season of the future tale stars Anthony Mackie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Lela Loren, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht. Will Yun Lee and James Saito guest star.

The showrunner is Alison Schapker who also Executive Produces with Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy, Arnold W. Messer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross

Based on Richard K. Morgan’s classic sci-fi novels, Altered Carbon is from Skydance Television. Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy and Arnold W. Messer serve as executive producers for the series, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.

The synopsis from producers: “Set more than 300 years in the future in a society transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.Season Two of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).