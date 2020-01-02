All3Media Launches Entertainment Label Great Scott Media With Former Fremantle Execs Leon Wilson & Ed Sleeman

EXCLUSIVE: All3Media has set up a comedy entertainment production company with two former top Fremantle executives, Deadline understands.

I hear that the British superindie has established Great Scott Media with Leon Wilson, who previously ran The X Factor and Got Talent production company Talkback Thames, and Ed Sleeman.

The pair left the Fremantle label earlier this year; Wilson was formerly MD of Talkback Thames, while Sleeman was MD of Talkback. The two companies were previously independent labels but merged in 2017 under the leadership of Fremantle UK CEO Liam Humphreys.

The pair were responsible for a slew of hit non-scripted series including Celebrity Juice, Through the Keyhole, and Harry’s Heroes, while Wilson also worked on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, an ITV Saturday night primetime series that brings together the reboot of a number of classic American gameshows including The Price Is Right, Strike It Lucky and Play Your Cards Right.

It is the latest production banner launched by the Discovery and Liberty Global-backed company. Earlier this year, it launched factual label Angelica Films with former BBC and Field Day exec Sally Angel, while All3Media America launched Best Production Company with Kevin Bartel, producer of Netflix reality series Made In Mexico.