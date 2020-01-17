‘Ali & Ava’: First Look At Clio Barnard’s Under-The-Radar Next Feature

Here’s the first image from Ali & Ava, the next project from Dark River and The Selfish Giant director Clio Barnard.

The film follows Ava (Claire Rushbrook) a respected matriarch on a predominantly white Bradford estate, and Ali (Adeel Akhtar), a charismatic son, brother, boss and landlord, an avid music and book lover and moon watcher. Both lonely for different reasons, Ava and Ali find each other and sparks fly, despite their own fears about intimacy and expectations of their families and communities.

Pic was produced by Barnard’s long-term producer Tracy O’Riordan of Moonspun Films, with finance from BBC Films, BFI and Screen Yorkshire. Shoot took place on location in Bradford.

Altitude is handling world sales and will distribute in the UK and Ireland.

As we wrote in December, the film received the second-highest BFI production award last year with $1.2m (£950,000).