Alexis Eddy Dies: MTV ‘Are You The One?’ Contestant Was 23

Alexis Eddy, an MTV reality contestant whose history with drug addiction became part of her onscreen persona on Are You the One?, died today at age 23, reportedly after a cardiac arrest at her home in Mannington, West Virginia.

“MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy,” the network said on Are You the One‘s official Twitter page today. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Eddy appeared on the reality series’ Season 6 in 2017. On her Twitter page, where she described herself as “just a washed up MTV reality star wondering why people still care what she’s up to….,” she announced her sobriety last September.

With accompanying photos of herself and her father taken two years apart, Eddy wrote, “Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together.” The post continued, “So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks”

In an Instagram post from the same month, a beaming Eddy wrote, “Recovery at its finest ;) Gr8ful 2 b clean & sober #justfortoday”.

