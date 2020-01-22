Alex Cross TV Series In The Works At Amazon

Amazon has put in development a series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels for television.

The crime, mystery, and thriller New York Times bestselling novels focus on Metropolitan Police Department detective and father Alex Cross as he faces threats to his family and the city of Washington, D.C. The book series, which is ongoing, currently consists of 29 books. It’s not known yet which specific novels would be adapted for the series.

The project hails from Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television. James Patterson and Bill Robinson will executive produce for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will executive produce for Skydance.

The character Alex Cross has previously been featured on the big screen. Morgan Freeman starred as the character in 1997’s Kiss the Girls and 2001’s Along Came a Spider. Tyler Perry played the title character in the 2012 reboot film Alex Cross, a loose adaptation of Cross.

Variety was first to report the project.