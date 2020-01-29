Veteran ITV News Presenter Alastair Stewart Steps Down After “Misjudgement” On Social Media

He’s one of the UK’s most recognizable news anchors, but Alastair Stewart’s decades-long career as an ITV News presenter has come to a close after a “misjudgement” on social media.

ITN, the company that makes ITV News, announced Stewart’s departure on Wednesday, referring only to a “use of social media which breached ITN’s editorial guidelines.”

Stewart added: “It was a misjudgement which I regret. It’s been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years.” He has since deleted his Twitter account.

Stewart’s recent work with ITV News has been on a freelance basis for lunchtime and weekend bulletins. ITN CEO Anna Mallett said: “We would like to recognise Alastair’s contribution as one of the UK’s foremost journalists and TV presenters and to thank him for his commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast news over many years.”

His co-presenters also praised his career. “So sad to learn this – we have worked on many big stories together & Al is a trusted friend and guide to many of us,” Julie Etchingham said on Twitter.