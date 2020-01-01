Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

China’s Tencent Agrees To Buy 10% Of Vivendi’s Universal Music Group For $3.4B

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Notable Hollywood & Entertainment Industry Deaths In 2019 – Photo Gallery

Read the full story

Alanis Morissette Fans Angered At Censors For Bleeping Lines From New Year’s Performance

Donald Traill/Shutterstock

Fans took to social media on New Year’s Eve to remind ABC-TV censors of the mess they made when they went away and bleeped the performance of Alanis Morissette’s signature song, You Oughta Know.

Morissette joined the cast of the Broadway play Jagged Little Pill, based on her 90s mega-smash album of the same name, in a Times Square performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday.

The lines “Is she perverted like me?” and “Would she go down on you in a theater?” were censored, as was a later expletive by cast member Lauren Patten.

Some of the reactions:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad