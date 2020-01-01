Alanis Morissette Fans Angered At Censors For Bleeping Lines From New Year’s Performance

Fans took to social media on New Year’s Eve to remind ABC-TV censors of the mess they made when they went away and bleeped the performance of Alanis Morissette’s signature song, You Oughta Know.

Morissette joined the cast of the Broadway play Jagged Little Pill, based on her 90s mega-smash album of the same name, in a Times Square performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday.

The lines “Is she perverted like me?” and “Would she go down on you in a theater?” were censored, as was a later expletive by cast member Lauren Patten.

Some of the reactions:

So much censorship on Alanis Morissette songs still… like 10 seconds of silence. 🤣 She was super popular when this song came out while I was in high school. — Diana Huang 🎨📚📽 (@DiHuang) January 1, 2020

@ABCNetwork you should be ashamed of your censorship of Alanis Morissette. My god have we become this soft? That you need to censor that Top 40 song? What else are you keeping from me? Dick Clark must be rolling over in his grave. #disrespectful #joke #RockinEve — Erik Crawley (@TheECB17) January 1, 2020