‘Aladdin’ Scribe John August to Write ‘Toto’ Musical For Warner Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Aladdin screenwriter John August has been set to write Toto, an animated musical for the Warner Animation Group. Pic is based on the book Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz, written by Michael Morpurgo and illustrated by Emma Chichester.

Jared Stern’s A Stern Talking To is attached to produce. Toto tells the Wizard of Oz story from the point of view of Dorothy’s dog.

August has a strong track record in writing fantastical movies, co-writing with director Guy Ritchie the Aladdin live action film that grossed $1 billion worldwide last year, and before that films that include Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and The Nines. Toto becomes the second high-profile musical for August, with the Grease prequel Summer Nights in development at Paramount Players.

August is also the author of the international best-selling middle grade fantasy trilogy of novels Arlo Finch in the Valley of Fire, Arlo Finch in the Lake of the Moon and Arlo Finch in the Kingdom of Shadows.

August is repped by Verve and Hansen Jacobson.