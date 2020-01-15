Adult Swim Announces New Tim And Eric Sitcom ‘Beef House’

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim of Adult Swim’s Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! fame will reteam for the Cartoon Network’s programming block later this year with Beef House, a new multi-camera sitcom.

Adult Swim announced the new series today, coinciding with tonight’s kick-off of the duo’s Tim and Eric Mandatory Attendance Tour in Australia (a North America tour immediately follows, kicking off Jan. 27 in San Diego).

Adult Swim describes Beef House as a sitcom about five men – Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, Ron Auster, Ben Hur, Tennessee Luke – and Eric’s wife Megan, all living under one roof. Each week Tim, a laid-back rock-and-roll slacker, and his best friend Eric, a high-strung stay-at-home husband, find themselves “in the middle of a madcap misadventure that can only be traversed with the help of their fellow Beef Boys.”

The series premieres later this year on Adult Swim.

Beef House is produced by the duo’s Abso Lutely Productions, and written and created by Heidecker and Wareheim who also serve as executive producers along with Dave Kneebone.

In addition to their 2007 breakthrough series Awesome Show, Tim and Eric’s credits include Adult Swim series Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule and Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories, as well as the 2012 feature Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie.