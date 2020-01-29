Adult Animated Comedy ‘Fairfax’ Gets 2-Season Order By Amazon

Amazon has given a two-season, 16-episode order to half-hour adult animated comedy Fairfax, from Matt Hausfater (Undateable), Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, Serious Business, Titmouse and Amazon Studios. The series is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Created and executive produced by Hausfater, Buchsbaum and Riley, Fairfax follows four middle school best friends on their never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue – LA’s pulsing heart of hypebeast culture.

“This show is a love letter to kids today – the generation that will most definitely save the world from global warming, if they don’t die from eating Tide Pods first,” said Hausfater, Buchsbaum and Riley. “It’s a modern look at the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are, to fit in while standing out, and what it feels like to wait in line for a pair of sneakers you’re never going to cop. We’re incredibly excited to be working with Serious Business, Somehoodlum, Pizzaslime, Titmouse, and Amazon Studios. We couldn’t have asked for a better team.”

Fairfax is co-produced by Amazon Studios in association with Serious Business and Titmouse. Hausfater, Buchsbaum and Riley executive produce with Peter A. Knight (Bojack Horseman); Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business (@midnight); and Chris Prynoski (Big Mouth), Shannon Prynoski (Niko and the Sword of Light) and Ben Kalina (Tigtone) for Titmouse. Characters were designed by Somehoodlum, who also serves as consulting producer. Pizzaslime is also a consulting producer.

“Fairfax is smart, weird and hilarious, and we’re excited to work with Matt, Aaron, Teddy and the teams at Serious Business and Titmouse so our Prime Video customers around the world can see this unique new series,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

Hausfater also has a workplace comedy set at Fox with co-writer Nicole Delaney, and executive producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Sony TV.

Somehoodlum directed the Area 51 remix video for Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and designed the cover of 21 Savage’s album “Issa Album.” Collaborations include Getter, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Dicky, Oliver Tree, Lance Skiiiwalker and Schoolboy Q, and Migos, among others.

Pizzaslime is a brand and idea laboratory that recontextualizes the internet and pop culture as unique viral product and off the wall original content.