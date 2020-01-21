Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

ABC Orders Western Comedy Pilot ‘Prospect’ From Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Kreamer & Randall Einhorn

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Movie Set At Netflix; Scorsese, Spielberg, Phillips Producing

Read the full story

Congressional Democrats Call Republican Impeachment Hearing Proposals An Attempted “Cover-Up”

Sen. Chuck Schumer Jim Lo Scalzo/Shutterstock

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer pledged to seek amendments to Monday’s Republican proposal on impeachment trial hearing rules, amendments that would allow for the presentation of witness testimony and evidence pertaining to Donald Trump’s communications with the president of Ukraine.

“This is a historic moment,” Schumer said in the televised presser. “The eyes of America are watching. Republican senators must rise to the occasion.”

Earlier today, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told reporters that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal on rules and parameters of today’s impeachment trial is nothing more than complicity in Trump’s cover-up.

Nadler said a debate over whether to allow evidence and witnesses at the trial is “is to be debating whether you should have a cover-up.”

How To Watch The SAG Awards On TV And Online

McConnell released the text of proposed rules and parameters Monday, setting aside 12 hours for each side per day for opening arguments (a plan that, because opening arguments won’t start until 12:30 p.m. ET, would stretch the hearings late into the night, when most people are asleep) and postponing a vote on whether to allow evidence and witnesses until after each side concludes its opening arguments.

“Is this about hiding the evidence from the American people?,” Schiff said, adding, “This is not the fair trial the American people want, it’s not the fair trial the American people deserve.”

Schumer reiterated the criticism against those 12-hour days: “If the president is so confident in his case, why doesn’t he present it when the sun is shining?”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad