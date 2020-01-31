Adam Sandler Re-Ups With Netflix

Netflix is staying in the Adam Sandler game. Following the successful release of the Jennifer Aniston and Sandler led comedy, Murder Mystery, the streaming giant announced today that it is extending the deal with Sandler and Happy Madison Productions to make four more movies.

Sandler and Netflix have been in business since the release of the 2015’s The Ridiculous 6 and Netflix claims that since then its subscribers have spent more than two billion hours watching Sandler’s flicks. That includes The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, and Murder Mystery, which was the most popular title on Netflix in the U.S. last year. He also released his first stand-up special in 22 years on the steamer. In addition, Happy Madison has produced 2018’s Father of the Year, and the upcoming The Wrong Missy.

The SNL alum currently has two projects in the works with the studio: He’ll star in family film Hubie Halloween alongside Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain and Shaquille O’Neal. It follows Hubie Dubois who, despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.

He also has an untitled animated feature film that he will write, produce, and star in.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Sandler is currently being lauded for his performance in Josh and Benny Safdie’s A24 critically acclaimed drama Uncut Gem, which he was named Best Actor by the National Board Of Review and is nominated for an Independent Spirit award.