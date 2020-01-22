Adam Driver Gets Lousy Post-Holiday Greeting In New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

In a new Saturday Night Live promo, this week’s host Adam Driver doesn’t get the Studio 8H welcome he expects. With the deadpan he put to good use on his previous two SNL appearances, Driver does what it takes to make himself useful.

Pumping himself up as he walks down the 8H hallway (“I just hope they’re ready for me”), the Marriage Story actor arrives to find a post-holiday mess.

“They haven’t cleaned from Christmas,” he says, surveying the damage. “You cleaning,” responds a janitor.

Driver hosts SNL January 25, with musical guest Halsey.

Check out the promo above.