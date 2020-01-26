Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren Returns For ‘Star Wars Undercover Boss’ Sequel On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Adam Driver was back as Saturday Night Live host tonight, and so was Undercover Ren. One of the most memorable skits from Driver’s SNL hosting debut in January 2016 was Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base, a parody of CBS’ reality series Undercover Boss. In it, Driver, as his Star Wars villain character Kylo Ren, goes undercover among his subordinates disguised as Matt, a radar technician.

The video has gone viral, generating more than 46 million views to date on YouTube alone, so it’s not surprising that Driver’s third stint as SNL host featured a Star Wars Undercover Boss sequel, a Kylo Ren edition of Undercover Boss special, Where Are They Now?

Admitting that he did not keep the promises he’d made in his first Undercover Boss appearance to do better, Kylo once again goes undercover, this time as Randy the intern. The identity may be different but the mayhem he causes and the body count are pretty similar.

Here is the Undercover Boss sequel skit followed by the original: