Adam Devine To Headline ‘Bad Ideas’ Celebrity Reality Series For Quibi

Adam Devine is heading to Quibi with a lot of Bad Ideas. The Righteous Gemstones star is set to headline Bad Ideas with Adam Devine, a wacky celebrity reality series for the short-form video platform, from Mak Pictures.

A few examples. Devine mending an underwater fence in piranha infested waters? Not a good idea. Devine acting as human chum to attract the piranhas while someone else mends the fence? Now that’s a REALLY BAD IDEA.

Bad Ideas with Adam Devine (WT) is Devine’s twisted take on an adventure series. In each episode, he and a famous actor or comedian will travel to a new location in search of adventures that are already inherently dangerous – only they’ll add their own extra special sauce to ensure they are truly terrible choices.

Entering a chili pepper eating contest with the most scorching peppers on earth… when you don’t like spicy food? Unwise. Visiting a haunted place… to purposely conjure a demon? Wouldn’t do it. Driving the narrow cliff trail aka The Death Road in South America… in an ice cream truck? No thanks. Yet for Adam and his friends, this ill-conceived way to experience the world is just their (bad) idea of travel.

Devine executive produces with Scotty Landes, Isaac Horne, Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht and Jeff Sells. Mak Pictures produces for Quibi.

Devine stars in HBO’s Danny McBride holy roller comedy series The Righteous Gemstones as Kelvin Gemstone. He’ll next star in the Disney+ feature Magic Camp. Feature credits include Pitch Perfect 1 and 2, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, Jexi and The Intern. Devine is the co-creator and star of the Comedy Central series Workaholics. He is repped by WME, Avalon Management and Barnes Morris Klein & Yorn. ]

Landes is represented by Ginsburg Daniels.