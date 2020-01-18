ACE Eddie Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The American Cinema Editors is handing out its 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline will be updating the winners as they are announced.

The Eddies have a strong track record of predicting the Best Editing winner at the Academy Awards. Twenty-two of the past 29 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 11 of the past 15 have gone on to score the Oscar, including John Ottman for Bohemian Rhapsody last year.

The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden is hosting the trophy show, which recognizes outstanding editing in 11 categories covering film, television and documentaries. Special honors tonight will go to X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner (the Golden Eddie), Alan Heim and Tina Hirsch (Career Achievement) and Cathy Repola (Heritage Award). As we wait for the first winners to be revealed, here is a list of tonight’s nominees:

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Deadliest Catch: “Triple Jeopardy”

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE

Surviving R. Kelly: “All The Missing Girls”

Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”

Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret”

Tim Streeto, ACE

When They See Us: “Part 1”

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Abducted in Plain Sight

James Cude

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Dava Whisenant

Leaving Neverland

Jules Cornell

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

Jake Pushinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

American Factory

Lindsay Utz

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Better Things: “Easter”

Janet Weinberg, ACE

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “I Need To Find My Frenemy”

Nena Erb, ACE

The Good Place: “Pandemonium”

Eric Kissack

Schitt’s Creek: “Life is a Cabaret”

Trevor Ambrose

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Barry: “berkman > block”

Kyle Reiter, ACE

Dead to Me: “Pilot”

Liza Cardinale

Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”

Gary Dollner, ACE

Russian Doll: “The Way Out”

Todd Downing

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Chicago Med: “Never Going Back To Normal”

David J. Siegel, ACE

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”

Dan Crinnion

Killing Eve: “Smell Ya Later”

Al Morrow

Mr. Robot: “401 Unauthorized”

Rosanne Tan, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Euphoria: “Pilot””

Julio C. Perez IV

Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”

Tim Porter, ACE

Mindhunter: “Episode 2”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

David Eisenberg

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Frozen 2

Jeff Draheim, ACE

I Lost My Body

Benjamin Massoubre

Toy Story 4

Axel Geddes, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Dolemite Is My Name

Billy Fox, ACE

The Farewell

Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman

Jojo Rabbit

Tom Eagles

Knives Out

Bob Ducsay

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Fred Raskin, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA)

Ford v Ferrari

Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland

The Irishman

Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

Joker

Jeff Groth

Marriage Story

Jennifer Lame, ACE

Parasite

Jinmo Yang