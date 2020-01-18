ACE Eddie Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The American Cinema Editors is handing out its 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline will be updating the winners as they are announced.
The Eddies have a strong track record of predicting the Best Editing winner at the Academy Awards. Twenty-two of the past 29 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 11 of the past 15 have gone on to score the Oscar, including John Ottman for Bohemian Rhapsody last year.
The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden is hosting the trophy show, which recognizes outstanding editing in 11 categories covering film, television and documentaries. Special honors tonight will go to X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner (the Golden Eddie), Alan Heim and Tina Hirsch (Career Achievement) and Cathy Repola (Heritage Award).
As we wait for the first winners to be revealed, here is a list of tonight’s nominees:
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Related Story
Eddie Awards: Lauren Shuler Donner & Others Set For ACE Career Honors
Deadliest Catch: “Triple Jeopardy”
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE
Surviving R. Kelly: “All The Missing Girls”
Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt
VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”
Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION
Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”
Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith
Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret”
Tim Streeto, ACE
When They See Us: “Part 1”
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)
Abducted in Plain Sight
James Cude
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Dava Whisenant
Leaving Neverland
Jules Cornell
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali
Jake Pushinsky, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
American Factory
Lindsay Utz
Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Better Things: “Easter”
Janet Weinberg, ACE
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: “I Need To Find My Frenemy”
Nena Erb, ACE
The Good Place: “Pandemonium”
Eric Kissack
Schitt’s Creek: “Life is a Cabaret”
Trevor Ambrose
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Barry: “berkman > block”
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Dead to Me: “Pilot”
Liza Cardinale
Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”
Gary Dollner, ACE
Russian Doll: “The Way Out”
Todd Downing
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Chicago Med: “Never Going Back To Normal”
David J. Siegel, ACE
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”
Dan Crinnion
Killing Eve: “Smell Ya Later”
Al Morrow
Mr. Robot: “401 Unauthorized”
Rosanne Tan, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Euphoria: “Pilot””
Julio C. Perez IV
Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”
Tim Porter, ACE
Mindhunter: “Episode 2”
Kirk Baxter, ACE
Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
David Eisenberg
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Frozen 2
Jeff Draheim, ACE
I Lost My Body
Benjamin Massoubre
Toy Story 4
Axel Geddes, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)
Dolemite Is My Name
Billy Fox, ACE
The Farewell
Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman
Jojo Rabbit
Tom Eagles
Knives Out
Bob Ducsay
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Fred Raskin, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA)
Ford v Ferrari
Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland
The Irishman
Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE
Joker
Jeff Groth
Marriage Story
Jennifer Lame, ACE
Parasite
Jinmo Yang
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.