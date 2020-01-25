Academy Awards Street And Metro Train Closing Schedules Set For Hollywood & Highland Area

The Academy Awards arrive in just over two weeks, which means street closings, adjusted train schedules, extra tourists and traffic nightmares in Hollywood near the Dolby Theatre and Hollywood & Highland Center.

As part of that, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles City Council have issued the annual list of shutdowns and Metro train schedule tweaks leading into Oscar week.

Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive starting at 3 AM on Sunday, Feb. 2. The streets will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 AM. The early shutdown before the Feb. 9 Academy Awards is to accommodate the construction of press risers, fan viewing areas, and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet.

MTA subway trains will bypass the Hollywood & Highland station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, February 8 until the first scheduled train after 6 AM on Monday, February 10. Service at the station will resume with the first scheduled train after 6 AM.

Between Sunday, January 26, and Oscar Sunday, February 9, additional streets and sidewalks will be closed for varying periods.

Details of the closures and maps of affected areas are available from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Sixth and the Thirteenth District City Council field offices and on the Academy’s website here. .

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.