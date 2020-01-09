Abrams Artists Agency Ups 12 Employees, Including Three To Partner, Six To Senior Agent

Abrams Artists Agency has promoted 12 employees, including three to partner, six to senior agent, and three to agent.

“During their time with our company, each of these outstanding individuals have been the epitome of what the Abrams Artists Agency brand stands for,” said Abrams Artists Agency CEO Robert Attermann. “They remain strong advocates for our clients while continuing to find innovative ways to build their clients’ personal brands and take their careers to the next level.”

NYC-based agent Max Grossman has been elevated to partner in the literary division. Having spent more than seven years with the agency, Grossman represents writers, composers, directors and designers for theater, opera, and television. Prior to joining Abrams, he was a creative executive in charge of theatrical development, where he covered material across all media, with an eye toward stage and screen adaptation.

Also within the NYC literary division, Ron Gwiazda, who joined the agency in 2007, has been promoted to senior agent. Gwiazda represents some of the most distinguished playwrights, directors, composers, novelists, choreographers, designers, and music directors. His clients include recipients of Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, Obie Awards, and an Academy Award.

In the alternative programming, digital media, licensing & branding division, Amanda Marzolf has been upped to partner in LA. Since joining Abrams in 2014, Marzolf has bolstered the personal brands of influencers across digital platforms and spearheaded the agency’s podcasting business initiative, which helps clients to develop new podcasts and assists existing podcasts to grow and monetize their shows.

NYC-based colleague Keith Bielory, who has been with the agency for four years and is an expert in brand marketing, endorsements, licensing and event sponsorship, has been promoted to senior agent. He has built a roster that is diverse and lucrative that consists of clients in the health, wellness, family, lifestyle and beauty spaces.

Also in NYC, Sam Schmidt has been upped to agent. She began in the commercials division before transitioning over to the digital team two years ago, focusing on building a roster of diverse digital-first talent with unique voices and aspirations that often cross over into traditional media.

Adam Loria, who has been with the agency since 2017 and previously served as the division’s coordinator out of LA, has also been promoted to agent status. Loria has played an integral role in signing and booking clients, assisting with the podcast initiative, and managing operations for the in-house studio.

Longtime Abrams agent James Murray has taken on the title of partner within the voiceover division. Since joining the company in 2008, Murray has worked across commercial, television, feature animation, interactive, promos, and narration, leading him to represent talent in hit shows and feature-length animated films.

Matt Cooley, who started in the Abrams mailroom in 2016 and worked his way up to coordinator, has been promoted to agent in the voice over division. While working in the voice over division, Cooley has worked on a variety of projects including animation, video games, as well as television and radio commercials. Both will be based in LA.

Todd Eisner, Victoria Kress, Sharon Paz, and Jamie Pillet have been elevated to senior agent in the agency’s talent division. Eisner joined Abrams in 2017, brining with him successful agenting experience in the industry spanning more than 20 years. Over the course of his career, he has continued to house a roster of steadily working talent on film and television.

Longtime Abrams employee Paz started in the mailroom in 2003 and quickly worked her way through the ranks, now being upped once again. During her time with the company, Paz has represented talent across film, television, and theater, working with top companies both within the U.S. and internationally.

Kress’s promotion comes as she completes her sixth year with the company. During her time with the agency, she has represented clients on television, studio and independent feature films, and Broadway.

Pillet initially entered the agent-in-training program at Abrams before deciding to use her performance training to become a fulltime coach for young talent. After taking some time to capitalize on the opportunity to work with many young actors who would end up in prominent roles across all mediums, Pillet re-joined the ranks of Abrams in 2014 as a full-fledged agent. Eisner and Paz will be based out of LA, while Kress and Pillet remain in NYC.