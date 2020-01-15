Abrams Artists Agency To Open First International Office In London; Hires Jody Flanagan & Amy Newman

Abrams Artists Agency is the latest Hollywood agency looking to the other side of the pond for growth.

The talent and literary agency is expanding its digital division and opening its first international office in London.

The Soho office will include Jody Flanagan and Amy Newman, who have been hired to support the agency’s efforts on the ground and its initiatives across Europe. They will report to Co-Managing Partner, Alec Shankman.

Flanagan, who joins Abrams as UK Talent Director, spent the last five years at Stylehaul, where she was VP of UK Talent. There, she worked with a wide variety of digital talent, negotiating brand, book and merchandise deals for various UK creators and influencers.

Newman, who joins Abrams as UK Talent Manager, has worked in traditional and social media talent management for over eight years. She has worked at agencies including YM&U Group, StyleHaul and Margravine Management, which is part of The Endeavour Group.

“Our guiding principle at Abrams Artists Agency is that everything we do has to answer the question of why this is good for our clients,” said President Brian Cho. “Having a team in Europe, an underserved market, creates additional opportunities for our incredible roster of existing clients, and also gives new clients in Europe access to the premier agency for digital talent.”