ABC Orders ‘Wreckage’ Drama Pilot From Marc Webb & Timberman-Beverly

ABC has given a pilot order to drama Wreckage, about plane crash survivors, from writer Jacquie Walters (Big Shot), Marc Webb and his Black Lamb Productions, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly’s Timberman-Beverly Prods., and ABC Studios, where Webb and Timberman-Beverly are under deals.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Walters, Wreckage is based on Emily Bleeker’s book of the same name. On the surface, Lillian Linden looks like a brave survivor of a plane crash. But she’s been lying to her family, her friends, and the whole world since rescue helicopters scooped her and her fellow survivor, Dave Hall, off a deserted island in the South Pacific. Missing for almost four years, the castaways are thrust into the spotlight after their rescue, becoming media darlings overnight. But they can’t tell the real story—so they lie.

Webb executive produces and will direct the pilot. Timberman and Beverly executive produce via Timberman-Beverly, along with Mark Martin for Black Lamb and industry veteran Keith Samples who previously worked with Walters on kids series Just Add Magic. Walters is co-executive producer. Bleeker serves as consultant.

Walters was a writer-producer on comedy Abby’s, which aired for one season on NBC. She is currently writer-producer on David E. Kelley’s upcoming series Big Shot, starring John Stamos, for Disney+ via ABC Studios.

Webb is director/ executive producer of Netflix’s original series The Society, a YA 10-episode drama series written by Chris Keyser, which will release its second season this year. His other directing-executive producing credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Instinct and Why Women Kill.

On the feature side, Webb directed The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 each of which grossed more than $700 million worldwide as well as the 2017 Gifted, starring Chris Evans and Jenny Slate.

Wreckage joins ABC drama pilots The Brides, Rebel, Harlem’s Kitchen and Thirtysomething(else).