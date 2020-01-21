ABC Orders Western Comedy Pilot ‘Prospect’ From Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Kreamer & Randall Einhorn

Click to Skip Ad
ABC has given a pilot order to Prospect, a single-camera comedy from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer; prolific director-producer Randall Einhorn; and ABC Studios, where Einhorn is under an overall deal.

This is the first in-cycle comedy pilot by ABC this season. Also heating up for a pickup is Kari Lizer’s comedy script The Village. 

Written by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and to be directed by Einhorn, Prospect is described as a comedic Western with a feminist twist. An idealistic young woman moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals quickly are tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.

Randall Einhorn
Randall Einhorn Courtesy of ABC

Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer executive produce with Einhorn. ABC Studios is the studio.

Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer co-created, wrote and executive produced I Hate My Teenage Daughter, which aired on Fox from 2011-13. The duo most recently served as consulting producers on ABC’s American Housewife and previously on NBC’s Trial & Error.

Prospect was one three comedy projects Einhorn sold through his company, Sad Unicorn, this season under his newly re-upped deal with ABC Studios, along with Us & Them, which was set at NBC, and Married with Roommates at ABC.

