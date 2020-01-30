ABC News Suspends Correspondent Matt Gutman Over inaccurate Report On Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash

ABC News has suspended Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman over a false statement he made during an on-air report Sunday in the immediate aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

In his live report on Sunday, while details about the crash were still scarce and amid a lot of misinformation on social media, Gutman erroneously said that all four of Bryant’s daughters had been on board with him

He subsequently acknowledged his mistake and apologized:

Today I inaccurately reported it was believed that four of Kobe Bryant’s children were on board that flight. That is incorrect. I apologize to Kobe’s family, friends and our viewers. pic.twitter.com/yYwuB9vpZl — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) January 27, 2020

Three days later, Gutman, an award-winning ABC News veteran, has earned a suspension, first reported by Los Angeles Times.

“Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman’s initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards.”

Gutman has been with ABC News since 2008, regularly appearing on World News Tonight, 20/20, Good Morning America and Nightline.