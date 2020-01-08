ABC Nabs ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Revival Game Show Hosted By Leslie Jones

After months of negotiations, ABC has closed a deal to bring back the classic TV game show Supermarket Sweep with a new incarnation hosted and executive produced by Saturday Night Live alumna Leslie Jones.

Produced by Fremantle, the new Supermarket Sweep with Jones was taken out in August, attracting bids from multiple networks, both traditional broadcasters and streamers. ABC, home of the original Supermarket Sweep and an extensive slate of classic game show revivals, soon emerged as a frontrunner, kicking off lengthy dealmaking. Production on the 10-episode order is set to begin this spring.

Jones, a big Supermarket Sweep fan growing up, has been a driver behind the revival of the classic show, created by Al Howard.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep,” she said. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”

The fast-pacedS Supermarket Sweep follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original Supermarket Sweep aired on ABC from 1965-67, followed by revivals on Lifetime (1990-95) and Pax (1999-2003. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK.

“Supermarket Sweep is the perfect addition to ABC’s strong lineup of classic game show revivals, and we struck gold having Leslie Jones as the host and executive producer,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. “The original version was one of my all-time favorites. I can’t wait for it to be reintroduced with Leslie’s fresh and unique take on the classic supermarket race, which will undoubtedly appeal to an entirely new generation of viewers.”

Supermarket Sweep with actress-comedian Jones would fit well into ABC’s potent lineup of classic game show revivals, including Match Game, hosted by fellow SNL-er Alec Baldwin, and a couple hosted by actor-comedians, including Celebrity Family Feud with Steve Harvey and To Tell the Truth, hosted by Anthony Anderson. Jones recently appeared on ABC’s revival of The $100,000 Pyramid, facing off against Rosie O’Donnell.

Other projects on Jones’ plate include her first stand-up comedy special on Netflix, Leslie Jones: Time Machine, which launches Jan. 14, and multiple features, including a role in the Coming to America sequel, voicing the lead villain role in Angry Birds 2 and starring with Kristen Bell in Queenpins.

Jones, who originally joined SNL as a writer, quickly established herself with a couple of buzzy “Weekend Update” appearances, leading to her joining the cast in fall 2014. Her work on SNL, which Jones left this past summer, has garnered her three Emmy nominations.

Supermarket Sweep is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jones, Hunter Seidman, Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.