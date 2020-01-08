ABC Eyes Talks With Marvel’s Kevin Feige To Develop Superhero Series For Broadcast Network

ABC is eyeing talks with Marvel’s Kevin Feige about bringing a superhero series to the broadcast network.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said that she was looking forward to working with Marvel Studios President and Chief Creative Officer Feige, but said that they had not discussed which particular characters would be suitable for a broadcast show.

“We love our partners at Marvel and we’re sad to see [Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D] go, it’s been a big part of our history. We’re looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we’re at the very beginning of conversations with him now about what a Marvel and ABC show might look like. Right now, Marvel’s focus has been on Disney+, as it should be,” Burke told Deadline at the Winter TCA Press Tour.

Marvel is producing series including The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, What If? and WandaVision for the streaming service.

Burke’s comments come after Marvel Television, which was overseen by Jeph Loeb, closed down in December amid the ever expanding Feige-run empire.

ABC had been previously developing a series with a Marvel female superhero, but Deadline understands those plans stalled. The Disney-owned broadcaster had been in “active talks” to work with its sister company on another comic book adaption. Although few details were known about the project, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in August that the character would have been “something brand new, mostly”

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to finish after its upcoming seventh season. ABC had hoped to ensure that there is at least one Marvel property is on air on the broadcast network at any given time.

ABC also previously developed a show with Wonder Women writer Allan Heinberg. In September 2018, the network gave a production commitment to an untitled hourlong drama from Heinberg, Marvel Television and ABC Studios. Written by Heinberg, it was about female characters with superpowers. But in classic Marvel tradition, few details were offered.

While the Marvel catalog has been well mined for TV and feature films, there are still a relatively large number of female characters that haven’t been on screen, or have only turned up briefly in limited roles. She-Hulk, who is Dr Bruce Banner’s cousin, and Native American mutant Danielle Moonstar are two such examples, while the likes of Misty Knight, the police officer with the bionic arm, appeared briefly in Netflix’s Luke Cage.