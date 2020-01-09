ABC Eyes ‘Revenge’ Anthology As It Develops Latinx Reboot Of Emily VanCamp-Fronted Drama

ABC is looking to anthologise Revenge as it develops a Latinx reboot of the hit drama series.

The Disney-owned network has bene developing a follow-up to the 2011 series, which starred Emily VanCamp and Madeleine Stowe. The reboot hails from the original series’ creator/executive producer Mike Kelley, writer-producer Joe Fazzio, Temple Hill and ABC Studios, now part of Disney TV Studios.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline that it is considering a different revenge story each season if the project makes it past the development stage.

“The idea would be in that series would be to do a different revenge story each cycle. Revenge becomes the narrative like an anthology,” she said.

The new version, which is written by Kelley and Fazzio, chronicles the story of a young Latinx immigrant. Guided by one of the original series’ favorite characters, she arrives in Malibu to exact revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty, whose insatiable greed lead to the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic.

Kelley and Fazzio executive produce alongside Melissa Loy and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, both of whom also were executive producers on the original series.

Inspired by the Alexandre Dumas novel The Count of Monte Cristo, the original Revenge starred VanCamp as a young woman who comes to the Hamptons to exact revenge on a wealthy family who had framed her father.

The series was a breakout hit when it debuted in fall 2011 and ended its run after four seasons after linear ratings dropped off. However, it was a fan favorite and was a major international seller for ABC Studios.