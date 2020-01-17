Abby Huntsman Praises Colleagues, Addresses Discord “Rumors” In Sendoff From ‘The View’

Abby Huntsman praised her colleagues on The View and made mention of the rumors of acrimony on the set, all during her sendoff from the show on Friday as she leaves to help run her father Jon Huntsman’s gubernatorial campaign in Utah.

“People go nuts with rumors on this show, and this week has been no exception,” Huntsman said to her View co-hosts. “I just want to be as clear as I possibly can. This has been a dream come true. This has been an incredible job. And I do love everyone at this table.”

Huntsman announced her departure earlier this week, and that was followed by reports that the turbulent environment of the show was a factor in her decision to leave. Citing unnamed sources, CNN reported on a dispute between her and fellow co-host Meghan McCain as well as Huntsman’s concerns about a “toxic environment.”

On Friday’s show, though, Huntsman singled out McCain as someone who has gone through personal challenges in her life while co-hosting the show.

“You guys see the ups and downs of all of our life. Meghan – you see what she has been through in her life,” she said to the viewers. “You guys live it with us. It is not easy to come out here everyday and be so open and honest and talk about the hardest topics of the day. I have so much respect for everyone at this table and for everyone at this show.”

Huntsman added, “I just want to make it as clear as day, with everything that has been written about this place, that I am leaving so thankful for all the new friends that I have here, for all the friends I had before and will still have, and for the opportunity because this place has changed my life for the better.”

The View aired a video tribute to Huntsman, as well as a message from her parents. “Congratulations on two drama free seasons of The View,” Jon Huntsman said in his message, while promising a “drama-free” campaign. He added, “We respect your values in putting family first.”

Huntsman also taped her own message to viewers.

