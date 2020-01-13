Abby Huntsman To Leave ‘The View’ To Help Run Father’s Gubernatorial Campaign

UPDATE, with video Abby Huntsman announced on The View today that she is leaving the show to help run her father Jon Huntsman’s gubernatorial campaign in Utah, as well as to spend more time with her family.

Watch her announcement below.

In a staff memo, she wrote, “ABC has been my family for a long time and I am so thankful to have had a seat at the table on an iconic show like The View. After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah.

She added, “You know I think the world of all of you. You’re some of the most talented, hard-working and genuine people I’ve ever worked with. The staff is the engine of the show and you never get enough credit for what you do. I applaud you and thank you for welcoming me to the family on day-one. You always made me look much better than I ever could have on my own. Thank you for believing in me and for all the laughs along the way.”

"Today, I'm saying goodbye." Abby Huntsman announces she is leaving The View to help run her father's campaign for governor of Utah: "It's not often in life that you get these moments to go fight for something that you are so passionate about."

Huntsman will serve as senior adviser to her father’s campaign.

Huntsman has co-hosted The View since September, 2018. Jon Huntsman, who ran for president in 2012, resigned as U.S. ambassador to Russia last year, and later announced his bid to return to the governorship of Utah. He was elected governor in 2004, and reelected in 2008 before resigning that post to become U.S. ambassador to China under President Barack Obama.

When Jon Huntsman launched his gubernatorial campaign in November, he came to his daughter for help, and over the holidays asked her to take a major role, according to a source familiar with her plans. She and her husband have three children, and she will commute to Utah for the time being.

