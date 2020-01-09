9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Tim Minear is open to more spin-offs of the Fox procedural franchise but has no immediate plans for a third iteration. Minear also played down the idea of crossover episodes between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Ryan Murphy told Deadline last year that he was “talking about doing a third one” but Minear said that there was nothing concrete in the works. But he joked, “Am I going to Dick Wolf the series? Hell, yeah.”

Speaking at Fox’s TCA Winter Press Tour presentation, he said that he wanted 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is set in Austin, Texas to stand on its own. “The idea is to have the brand grow in a way that feels organic and natural. We didn’t want to jump into a new iteration until we felt like we had something else to say.” He added that the team was able to build from character as opposed to cases as the audience was somewhat aware of the idea of the franchise.

But there are no plans for a crossover episode between the two shows. “We’ve talked about it but I’m not there yet,” he said. “I’m interested in keeping both shows in their own lane. They complement each other. They’re very different.”

9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler and premieres with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 19. Lowe stars as Owen Strand, the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, who had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station after the horrific attack. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, TX, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., played by Ronen Rubinstein, takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life. Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, newcomer Rafael Silva and Julian Works also star.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani and John J. Gray are executive producers, with Lowe also serving as co-executive producer.

The third season of 9-1-1, which follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers, launched in September.