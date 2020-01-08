8 Oscar Nominees To Join Annual Women’s Panel At Santa Barbara International Film Festival On Saturday

Click to Skip Ad
A record 62 women have been nominated for Academy Awards  across all branches this year.  Eight of them will be joining the annual Women’s Panel of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.  The popular event moderated every year by Madelyn Hammond will take place on Saturday January 25th at the Lobero Theatre  at 11AM.

SBIFF

Participating are Anne Morgan, nominated for Make Up and Hairstyling for Bombshell;  Set Decorator Regina Graves up for Production Design for The Irishman; Arianne Phillips , a nominee for Costume Design for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood;  Mayes C. Rubeo also nominated for Costume Design from Jojo Rabbit; Bonnie Arnold producer of Animated Feature nominee How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Julia Reichert, director of Documentary Feature nominee American Factory;  Aneta Hickinbotham, producer of International Film nominee from Poland, Corpus Christi; and Rosana Sullivan , director of Pixar’s Animated Short nominee, Kitbull.  Joining them will be Sarah Finn,  casting director of Oscar nominees Avengers: Endgame  and The Lion King. 

When nominations were announced last week the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences made it a point to show the progress they have made towards the inclusion of female filmmakers in many different walks of the industry.  This panel will be proof of that and signifies likely the largest gathering of its kind for women nominees this season.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs from January 15 thru the 25th.

