Paramount Network’s ‘68 Whiskey’ Ratings Off Like A Shot

Paramount Network said that the premiere of its 68 Whiskey on Wednesday, January 15 drew 2 million viewers in Live+3 Nielsen numbers. The network today said time-shifted viewing saw double- and triple-digit ratings increases compared with the dramedy’s Live+Same Day ratings.

The first episode of the scripted series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios was the most-watched cable drama series premiere in the metric since November 2018. In the adults 18-49 demo, for example, the rating grew 102% compared with its L+SD number to a 0.67.

Adapted from the Israeli series Charlie Golf One, 68 Whiskey follows a band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed The Orphanage. Together, they navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on camaraderie, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through. Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler star.

The series is from creator-showrunner-writer Roberto Benabib. He also executive produces with Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Television president Samie Kim Falvey, original series creator Zion Rubin, Efrat Shmaya Dror, Danna Stern, Francie Calfo and Michael Lehmann.

Season 3 of Paramount Network’s hit Yellowstone is prepping for its summer launch.