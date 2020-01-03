3 Ball Entertainment Launches New Parent Company 3BMG To House Production JVs

EXCLUSIVE: Bar Rescue producer 3 Ball Entertainment has established a new parent company designed to incubate a slew of production joint ventures.

3 Ball Entertainment Chairman Reinout Oerlemans and CEO Ross Weintraub have launched 3BMG to incubate, foster and support a number of established and emerging unscripted producers.

The new business will house Jeff Jenkins Productions, set up by former Bunim/Murray exec and Keeping Up With The Kardashians exec producer Jenkins, Lost Arts Entertainment, Lost Arts Entertainment, set up by Shipping Wars producer Grant Cross, Guardians of the Glade producer Parabolic Content, run by Rick Sasson and Seth Sherman, Cedarwood Park Entertainment, run by DB Cooper: Case Closed producer Lisa Bourgoujian as well as its in-house 3 Ball Productions, run by Jeff Altrock under the leadership of Oerlemans and Weintraub.

3 Ball was originally founded in 2003 and was best known for its work on NBC’s The Biggest Loser as well as producing series including The CW’s Beauty and the Geek, ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, Animal Planet’s My Cat from Hell and Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue. It was acquired in 2006 by Reinout Oerlemans’ international group, Eyeworks, which was sold to Warner Bros. in 2014, with the US business, 3 Ball Productions, returning to its roots as an independent production company.

Weintraub said, “With 3BMG, we saw a chance to create real opportunity for a wide range of talented producers that want to stay independent but not get crushed by the intensity of today’s business demands. Our goal is to let creatives do what they do best while maintaining skin in the game; that’s the part of our model we see as especially advantageous.”

Oerlemans added, “I’ve been around this business internationally and here in the US for three decades, from creative to production to M&A. Much of our longevity is due to preparing for change and making our best efforts to meld innovative thinking with agility. Ross and our entire management team have done a stellar job of actuating our new model and launching 3BMG, which in a short period with our first wave of JVs, has already propelled exciting new creative, production efficiencies and increased commissions. We anticipate 2020 being another big growth year and we’re excited to announce more partnerships in the near future.”