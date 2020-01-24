‘24’ & ‘Prison Break’: Fox Boss Gives Update On Potential New Installments

24 and Prison Break are two Fox drama series that the network has been able to successfully revive with 24: Live Another Day and Season 5 of Prison Break.

But, following the mixed reaction to 24: Legacy, Fox executives and the series’ producers have been treading carefully when pursuing a potential new installment of the real-time drama.

FOX

In May, Fox opted not to go forward with two potential new 24 series it had been developing: a real-time legal thriller written by 24 executive showrunner Howard Gordon and Jeremy Doner, and a prequel that traces the origin story of CTU agent Jack Bauer, from Gordon and 24 co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran.

While the network remained open to the prequel idea, there has been a new concept that has been gaining momentum the past few months, which is being developed by The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan.

During TCA on Tuesday, Deadline asked Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn about the potential new incarnation of 24 as well as the possibility for a new season of Prison Break, which had been percolating.

“We continue to talk about 24 and Prison Break as potential spinoffs,” Thorn told Deadline. “There is nothing that is ready to announce on either front but if there is a way to do another 24, we would be thrilled to do it. But it has got to feel special and worthy of doing as apposed to just another season.”

Both Fox and the 24 producers are on the same page about that. “We want to make it feel as an event,” Thorn said.