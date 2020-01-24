’24’: EP Howard Gordon On Potential Revival Currently In the Works

At TCA last week, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn hinted that a new incarnation of 24 may e in the works. As Deadline reported at the time, the new concept, that has been gaining momentum, is being developed by The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan with 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine TV.

Following the TCA panel for the final season of Homeland today, Deadline asked former 24 executive producer/showrunner Howard Gordon, who remains involved in the franchise, about the new project.

“Fox certainly wants to do it, and we’re talking,” Gordon said, adding, “When I say talking, what it will be. The big headline being it has to be worth doing. We can’t do it to just do it. We want to find the right story. Todd Harthan who is running The Resident is working on it. I’m a friend of the court.”

Gordon would not elaborate what the premise for the new 24 would be as it’s still evolving. According to sources, the general idea involves a revival element with star Kiefer Sutherland — and possibly other key cast members — returning.

Sources stress that talks are still very preliminary and there is no one attached but Gordon indicated that we may know more in a couple of months.

“I hope that there will be some traction this spring, just deciding what it might be,” he said.

In May, Fox opted not to go forward with two potential new 24 series it had been developing: a real-time legal thriller written by Gordon and Jeremy Doner, and a prequel that traces the origin story of CTU agent Jack Bauer, from Gordon and 24 co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran.

“We continue to talk about 24,” Thorn told Deadline last week. “There is nothing that is ready to announce on either front but if there is a way to do another 24, we would be thrilled to do it. But it has got to feel special and worthy of doing as opposed to just another season.”

Following its Emmy-winning eight-season original run, 24 returned for limited series 24: Live Another Day and reboot 24: Legacy.