20th Century Fox TV Taps CBS Veteran Dan Kupetz As Head Of Business Affairs

Veteran CBS executive Dan Kupetz has joined 20th Century Fox TV as EVP, Business Affairs and Operations, succeeding Howard Kurtzman who recently announced he’ll be retiring in June. Kupetz begins his new role in March, reporting into Carolyn Cassidy, president of 20th Century Fox Television, part of Disney TV Studios. Kupetz will work closely with Kurtzman through June to ensure a smooth transition.

This marks a return to Disney for Kupetz who worked as an attorney in the legal affairs department at Touchstone Television before joining CBS two decades ago.

“Dan’s reputation from his years at CBS is deservedly stellar, and I knew from our first meeting that he possessed exactly the right combination of strategic thinking, steady leadership and grace under fire that this important role requires,” Cassidy said. “He’s a spectacular executive, and I’m thrilled he said ‘yes.’ I am also grateful to Howard, not only for being a wonderful partner these last several months but for helping to identify Dan as the perfect executive to take the reins of our business affairs team going forward.”

Kupetz most recently served as the head of business affairs at CBS Television Studios since 2004, first as SVP, Business Affairs; and, beginning in 2014, as EVP, Business Affairs. He has been responsible for overseeing all “above the line” deals in connection with the studio’s development and production of scripted series, including such shows and franchises as Blue Bloods, the CSI franchise, Hawaii Five-0, Elementary, The Good Wife, Madam Secretary, and the NCIS franchise for CBS; Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, Star Trek: Picard and Why Women Kill for CBS All Access; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin and Nancy Drew for The CW; and Dead to Me and Unbelievable for Netflix. Kupetz has been involved in business matters in connection with the growing slate of original series at CBS All Access and was instrumental in negotiating agreements for the studio with third-party platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Quibi. He also oversaw the negotiation and servicing of the studio’s extensive roster of overall term deals with writers, producers and directors.

Prior to joining CBS TV Studios, Kupetz worked for several years in business affairs at CBS Network, starting as a director, Business Affairs, in 1999. In 2002, he was named VP, Business Affairs.

“I am so proud of and grateful for the success I have been a part of over the past 20 years at CBS, and wholeheartedly thank Debby Barak and David Stapf for their guidance, support and collaboration,” said Kupetz. “Though I will miss my wonderful colleagues at CBS, I am thrilled to join Carolyn’s team at 20th and to work closely with Craig Hunegs on business strategy for Disney Television Studios. It’s also a special honor to succeed Howard Kurtzman, who has been a mentor and friend since I started my career in the television business.”