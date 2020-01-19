SAG Awards: ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Game Of Thrones’ Win For Stunt Ensemble

The 26th annual SAG Awards are getting underway tonight at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at the Shrine Auditorium, with the show airing live on TNT and TBS. SAG-AFTRA is presenting awards in 15 categories honoring the year’s best film and TV acting performances.

The handing out of awards has already began on the Shrine red carpet, with the ensemble stunt teams of Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and HBO’s Game of Thrones winning the motion picture and TV categories, respectively.

Also on tap tonight is Robert De Niro receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award, with Leonardo DiCaprio doing the presenting. Both have dogs in the fight tonight: De Niro with Netlfix’s The Irishman and DiCaprio with Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

This year’s marquee Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture category aside from the two mentioned above includes Lionsgate’s Bombshell — Bombshell, Irishman and Hollywood have four noms apiece to lead the night — along with Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit and Neon’s Parasite.

One pic missing: Universal’s 1917, which won the Golden Globe Best Picture – Drama and last night’s top honor at the PGA Awards. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther won the honor a year ago on its way to

On the TV side, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back to defend its Comedy Ensemble honor last year. It led all TV series with four nominations. Among shows with three noms coming into the night: Amazon’s Emmy winner Fleabag; Netflix’s The Crown, Stranger Things and The Kominsky Method; Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in that streamer’s SAG debut; and Game of Thrones which already landed the Emmy in its final season.

Here are the SAG stunt winners and the rest of the categories up for grabs tonight. Keep checking back as we update the list.

MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GAME OF THRONES

