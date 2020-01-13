Oscars’ Snubs & Surprises: Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, Awkwafina, Women Directors & Christian Bale Get The Cold Shoulder From Academy Voters

Similar to last year, the 92nd Academy Awards will be going hostless on February 9, but this morning’s Oscar nominations certainly had their fair share of unexpected disclosure for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Revealed by Issa Rae and John Cho in the pre-dawn hours out here on the West Coast, the contenders in all 24 categories for the Golden Man will not include Jennifer Lopez, The Farewell‘s Awkwafina nor any women in the Best Director category next month. “We’re doing great, we’re killing it, nominate us,” quipped Insecure star Rae as the duo seamlessly listed off the 2020 contenders.

Perhaps, but take a look at our tally of those left out in cold by Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences voters today – and tell us who you think was also given the Oscar cold shoulder.

Without a host again, and without some of those snubbed today, the 2020 Oscars will air live on ABC from Hollywood and Highland’s Dolby Theater at 5 PM ET/8 PM PT on February 9.

Jennifer Lopez – There have been Golden Globes and SAG Awards nominations for the Hustlers star but no Best Supporting Actress for JLo, who was considered an almost sure bet.

Women Directors – It’s looking pretty #OscarsSoMale in the Best Directing category once again this year with no mention of strongly anticipated Little Women director Greta Gerwig. Just like the SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, The Farewell’s Lulu Wang, Hustlers’ Lorene Scafaria and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’s Marielle Heller were also not invited to the boy’s club

Robert De Niro – The two-time Oscar winner has been sidelined for most of this accelerated awards season for his The Irishman stint. The Netflix flick got a lot of nominations, but somebody should be talking to AMPAS voters today about leaving this age defining and perhaps career defining role out of the running.

Awkwafina – Earlier this month, The Farewell actress made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win a lead actress Golden Globe. This morning was a historic snub of not just the Lulu Wang directed film itself, but Awkwafina’s huge talent and performance.

Eddie Murphy – Maybe AMPAS has never really forgiven the Dolemite Is My Name star for walking away from being the Oscar host back in 2011 …just sayin.

Christian Bale – Last year, the past Best Supporting Actor was in the mix for his hefty role as Dick Cheney in Vice. This year, the Ford v Ferrari actor sadly wasn’t even on the track.

Alfre Woodard – There was no fairness for the Clemency actress.

Apollo 11 – Released for the 50th anniversary of the first steps by mankind on the Moon, the Todd Douglas Miller documentary was lost in space today

Song Kang-ho – A lot of love for Parasite today, yet its stellar cast were not part of the feast – especially the Snowpiercer alum who scored a Best Supporting Actor from the L.A. Film Critics Association.

Beyonce – The superstar’s “Spirit” from The Lion King just didn’t roar enough for AMPAS voters to give it a Best Original Song nom.

Taron Egerton – The Rocketman lead took home a Golden Globe and the Elton John flick got a Best Original Song nod, but turns out it is lonely out in the deep space of the Oscars for the Kingsman star,

Jamie Foxx – There was no mercy for the Just Mercy actor from Academy members

Zhao Shuzhen – The Chinese star showed the rest of the world her immense talent in The Farewell as the cancer inflicted grandmother, but it AMPAS members missed the greeting.

Frozen 2 – This Disney blockbuster was left adrift on the Best Animated Feature ice.

Surprises:

Kathy Bates – Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell earned more controversy than box office and little awards heat, but Misery Oscar winner Bates was a surprise contender this morning for the Warner Bros picture.

Tom Hanks – It’s been 19 years since the two-time Oscar winner has even been nominated, so a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role as Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood today in a very beautiful day in the star’s career.