Grammy Awards Winners List: ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘Chernobyl’ Among Early Nods (Updating Live)

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday evening, but it’s a full day of bestowing prizes for the year’s best in music. With a total of 84 categories in the mix, organizer the Recording Academy starts nice and early, with a three-hour Premiere Ceremony set to begin at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Early winners include a pair of Grammys for last year’s Best Picture nominee A Star Is Born, for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written For Visual Media for “I’ll Never Love Again”; the other hit on that soundtrack, “Shallow,” won the Oscar. Also, Hildur Gudnadottir followed her Emmy score victory today with a Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media win for HBO’s Chernobyl.
Imogen Heap is hosting the early ceremony with classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, jazz legend Chick Corea, folk music supergroup I’m With Her, West African sensation Angélique Kidjo and Best New Artist nominee Yola scheduled to perform.
After that, the marquee awards will be handed out during tonight’s Grammy show on CBS hosted by Alicia Keys.
Keep checking back throughout the day as we update the winners list below.
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A STAR IS BORN
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
CHERNOBYL
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
Track from: A Star Is Born
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
Best Music Film
GENERAL FIELD
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Song Of The Year
Best New Artist
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Pop Vocal Album
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance Recording
Best Dance/Electronic Album
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Rock Album
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
R&B
Best R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Best R&B Album
RAP
Best Rap Performance
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Album
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Country Album
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Best Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Best Roots Gospel Album
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best American Roots Performance
Best American Roots Song
Best Americana Album
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Gregory Alan Isakov
Best Regional Roots Music Album
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
WORLD MUSIC
Best World Music Album
CHILDREN’S
Best Children’s Album
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
PACKAGE
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
NOTES
Best Album Notes
HISTORICAL
Best Historical Album
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Best Remixed Recording
PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO
Best Immersive Audio Album
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer Of The Year, Classical
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
