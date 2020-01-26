Grammy Awards Winners List: ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘Chernobyl’ Among Early Nods (Updating Live)

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday evening, but it’s a full day of bestowing prizes for the year’s best in music. With a total of 84 categories in the mix, organizer the Recording Academy starts nice and early, with a three-hour Premiere Ceremony set to begin at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Early winners include a pair of Grammys for last year’s Best Picture nominee A Star Is Born, for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written For Visual Media for “I’ll Never Love Again”; the other hit on that soundtrack, “Shallow,” won the Oscar. Also, Hildur Gudnadottir followed her Emmy score victory today with a Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media win for HBO’s Chernobyl.

Imogen Heap is hosting the early ceremony with classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, jazz legend Chick Corea, folk music supergroup I’m With Her, West African sensation Angélique Kidjo and Best New Artist nominee Yola scheduled to perform.

After that, the marquee awards will be handed out during tonight’s Grammy show on CBS hosted by Alicia Keys.

Keep checking back throughout the day as we update the winners list below.

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A STAR IS BORN

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Paul “DJWS” Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

CHERNOBYL

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

I’LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION)

Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Track from: A Star Is Born

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

Best Music Film

GENERAL FIELD

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Song Of The Year

Best New Artist

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Pop Vocal Album

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

Best Dance/Electronic Album

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Rock Album

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

R&B

Best R&B Performance

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Song

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Best R&B Album

RAP

Best Rap Performance

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Album

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Country Song

Best Country Album

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Best Latin Jazz Album

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Roots Gospel Album

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Best American Roots Performance

Best American Roots Song

Best Americana Album

Best Bluegrass Album

Best Traditional Blues Album

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Best Folk Album

Gregory Alan Isakov

Best Regional Roots Music Album

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Album

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

NOTES

Best Album Notes

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Best Remixed Recording

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

Best Immersive Audio Album

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer Of The Year, Classical

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

Best Opera Recording

Best Choral Performance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Best Classical Compendium

Best Contemporary Classical Composition