Golden Globes Winners List — Updating Live

Golden Globes winners list 2020
Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

The Golden Globe Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline will be updating the winners list live starting at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, here are the nominees for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 77th annual film and TV trophy show:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman

BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Cynthio Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST SCREENPLAY
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story

BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Beautiful Ghosts – CATS
I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
Spirit – The Lion King
Stand Up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Chris Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

