Golden Globes: The Most Talked-About Social Media Moments Of The Night

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10518572gm) Ricky Gervais arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020

The 77th Golden Globes may have come and gone, but its social media presence remains strong. As of press time, tonight’s telecast is still trending in the No. 1 position, according to social media juggernauts and .

Let’s take a look at the most talked about social media moments of the night, according to the platforms:

The most Tweeted about celebrities of the night:

Ricky Gervais Joaquin Phoenix Tom Hanks Brad Pitt Beyoncé

The most Tweeted about TV shows of the night:

Chernobyl Fleabag Succession

The most Tweeted about movies of the night:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Parasite Joker

The top five most talked-about moments on Facebook:

Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue with its raw, candid jokes. Joaquin Phoenix winning the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture drama for his performance in “Joker.” Brad Pitt winning best supporting actor in a motion picture for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The speech Patricia Arquette gave upon winning best supporting actress in television for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in The Act. And, check out her red carpet interview here. Michelle Williams’ acceptance speech for winning best actress in a miniseries or TV film for playing Broadway legend Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon.”

