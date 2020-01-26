DGA Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The 72nd annual DGA Awards on Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles is handing out 12 competitive awards for the year’s most outstanding directing achievements in film, documentary, TV and commercials. Judd Apatow is returning to host the ceremony.

The Directors Guild awards are an important bellwether in the Oscar race — only seven times since the marquee Theatrical Feature Film award’s inception in 1949 has the winner differed from the eventual Oscar Directing winner. Last year was no exception: Alfonso Cuarón won for Roma and repeated the feat on Oscar night (it lost Best Picture though to Green Book). Cuarón is back tonight as a presenter.

This year’s big director race features nominees Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), the latter of whom is nommed here but not in the Oscar race (Todd Phillips for Joker took that spot).

On the TV side, Barry and Succession return to defend their Comedy Series and Drama Series titles against helmers from awards-rich shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the swansong Game of Thrones, while directors for Fosse/Verdon, Emmy winner Chernobyl (Johan Renck) and When They See Us (Ava DuVernay) are up for honors in Miniseries/TV Movie.

Keep checking back as we update winners below:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIAL

JAMES BURROWS

(‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ – Directed by)

ANDY FISHER

(‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ – Directed by)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’

(ABC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULAR

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “E. Murphy; Lizzo”

(NBC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AMY SCHATZ

Song of Parkland

(HBO Documentary Films)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMMERCIALS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DOCUMENTARY

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Franklin Schaffner Award

Arthur E. Lewis

Frank Capra Achievement Award

Duncan S. Henderson