Golden Globe Ratings Down With Smaller NFL Game Lead-In Boost

Ricky Gervais on stage during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California.

Ricky Gervais returned for his fifth time as host of the Golden Globes Sunday, taking shots at Hollywood throughout the night, which saw period movies 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and TV series Succession and Fleabag take home the top prizes.

NBC has special ordered time zone-adjusted fast-official ratings, which are expected later this morning when we will post an update.

While the non-time zone adjusted fast nationals should not be taken at a face value and will be adjusted up as they underrepresent the West Coast, they provide the first apples-to-apples comparison to last year’s telecast. (Since Nielsen changed its methodology this past fall, current metered market ratings are no longer comparable to the ones prior to the change.)

In the non-time zone adjusted fast nationals, last night’s Golden Globes drew 14.8 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49.

That is down from last year’s Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh-hosted ceremony. It logged 15.73 million viewers and a 4.5 adults 18-49 rating in the non-time zone adjusted fast nationals, which translated to 18.6 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+Same Day.

There was a mitigating factor — last year’s ceremony had a stronger lead-in as the highly rated NFL Wild Card playoff game that preceded it ended at 7:54 PM ET, six minutes before the Globes’ start time. Yesterday’s NFL playoff game wrapped 15 minutes earlier, at 7:39 PM ET, providing a weaker halo effect on the awards ceremony.

The last time Gervais hosted the Globes in 2016, the telecast drew 18.5 million viewers and a 5.5 adults 18-49 rating.