Zero Gravity Management UK Expands To Rep Actors, Authors

EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management, the Los Angeles and London-based management and production company which has credits including Ozark, has extended the scope of its UK operations by expanding to take on acting talent and authors.

The company’s first actor signing is Selina Giles, whose credits include Netflix series Greenhouse Academy, which recently wrapped its fourth season, and V For Vendetta. Giles will now be managed for film and TV by Zero Gravity’s UK head Leon Clarance.

Zero Gravity has also signed British financial journalist and author Martin Baker to represent him for his books, including film and TV adaptations of his published work. The move comes ahead of the publishing of A Dark Coronation, the third book in his Spendlove corporate espionage trilogy, which will be released in 2020.

Baker is an established finance journalist and has worked for The Independent and The Times. His latest novel explores cryptocurrencies and their power to destabilise global economies. The previous entry in the trilogy was published by Penguin Random House.

The company has also added writer-director Terence Daw (Surviving Evil) and LA-based UK writer-director David Raymond (Night Hunter) to its ranks in recent weeks. In the past few months it also recruited Fisherman’s Friends director Chris Foggin, Marvel Comics writer Tony Lee, and Scottish director Ryan Hendrick.

“We’re delighted to be growing our roster of talented writers, directors and actors for representation both in the US and the UK. Selina, Martin, Terence and David all bring with them a rare ability to deliver world class work with effortless grace and ease. We can’t wait to get started on the next chapters in their exciting careers with Zero Gravity Management,” said the company’s UK team in a statement.