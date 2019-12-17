Zackary Momoh To Star Opposite Lupita Nyong’o In ‘Americanah’ Limited Series On HBO Max

Zackary Momoh (Harriet) has been cast in a leading role opposite Lupita Nyong’o in HBO Max’s Americanah, the limited series based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Americanah tells the epic story of Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west, with Ifemelu heading for America, where, despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London.

Nyong’o’s Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner on the 10-episode limited series, which hails from Plan B Entertainment, Potboiler Television and D2 Productions.

The book is hailed as an incredible exploration of the human experience that crosses three continents to give an empathetic, compelling view of the complex realities of race, politics, immigration and identity.

Momoh can next be seen starring in HBO’s upcoming sci-fi drama The Nevers, created by Joss Whedon. He most recently starred in the biopic Harriet and The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep. Additional credits include a starring role in Netflix drama series Seven Seconds, as well as The Kill Team, A United Kingdom and the BAFTA-nominated police drama series No Offense. He’s repped by Identity Agency Group (UK), United Talent Agency, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman.

Americanah will be executive produced by Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o for Eba Productions, Plan B Entertainment, Andrea Calderwood for Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del for D2 Productions, and Nancy Won.